Veolia secures a water technology contract worth $320m for the Hassyan seawater desalination plant in the UAE. (Credit: Veolia)

Veolia, through its subsidiary SIDEM, has secured a water technology contract worth $320m for the Hassyan seawater desalination plant in the UAE.

Under the contract, the water technology company will engineer and deliver key technology for the seawater desalination facility.

Located around 55km southwest of Dubai Creek, the Hassyan plant is being developed by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and ACWA Power.

The desalination plant is expected to have a capacity of 818,000 cubic meters per day (m3/d) to deliver a safe and reliable source of drinking water to two million people.

According to Veolia, the Hassyan facility will be the second-largest desalination plant based on reverse osmosis (RO) technology as well as the largest desalination plant powered by solar energy.

The desalination plant is slated to commence operations in 2026, with a gradual ramp-up to full capacity in 2027.

It is part of a wider strategy aimed at sustainably increasing water desalination capacity to support Dubai’s rising demand for water in domestic and commercial settings.

Besides, the Hassyan desalination project will showcase an exceptional energy efficiency performance, with a low energy consumption rate of 2.9 kilowatt-hours per cubic meter (kWh/m3).

Veolia CEO Estelle Brachlianoff said: “All over the world, people are looking for solutions to climate change. The watchword is adaptation: at Veolia, we have solutions to act as a catalyst for ecological transformation, which is the thrust of our GreenUp strategic plan.

“This latest achievement confirms our leading position in water technologies. Our commitment to high operational and environmental standards has been the driving force behind our leadership in desalination for over 50 years.

“Our efforts have made the impossible possible, reducing the energy consumption of large-scale desalination to 2,9 kWh/m3.”