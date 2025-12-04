Harmony selects Metso for Eva Copper Mine equipment delivery in Queensland

Metso grinding mills. Credit: Metso.

Mining company Harmony has selected Metso to deliver equipment at the Eva Copper Mine, marking a significant step in the development of the greenfield copper concentrator project in Queensland, Australia.

The order, valued at approximately €55m, will see Metso supply core processing equipment to support the mine’s operations and long-term production targets.

The Eva Copper Mine Project, acquired in December 2022 by Harmony, is located in Cloncurry, near Mount Isa in north-west Queensland.

The site lies on the traditional lands of the Kalkadoon People.

The project is considered critical to Australia’s supply of future-facing metals, with its updated feasibility study released last month.

Following the positive final investment decision (FID), Harmony is set to develop the Eva Copper Project, which according to the company is expected to become Queensland’s largest new mine and the fourth-largest copper mine in Australia.

The mine is forecast to produce around 60,000 tonnes of copper and 14,000oz of gold annually over an estimated 15-year mine life.

The project aims to reduce operational risk through a mechanised, open-pit mining approach and a conventional copper concentrator process.

The order from Harmony has been booked in the third-quarter 2025 orders for Metso’s Minerals segment.

Metso’s equipment delivery will include a gearless Premier SAG mill with 24MW of installed power, a Premier twin pinion ball mill with 18MW of power, and associated mill linings and spares.

For pebble crushing, Harmony has chosen two MP800 cone crushers. According to Metso, these are recognised for their performance and reliability in demanding applications.

The flotation circuit at Eva Copper will feature 15 Metso TankCell flotation cells and a Vertimill VTM3000.

A Metso Courier 6X SL slurry analyser will offer real-time assaying of copper as well as other elements in the slurry.

Additionally, a Metso PSI 500i Particle Size Analyser, along with Metso MillSense, will allow quick on-line analysis on the performance of grinding operations.

For concentrate and tailings management, Harmony has selected 20m concentrate and 65m tailings thickeners, both equipped with Metso’s Reactorwell to cut down flocculant usage and boost water recovery.

The process will be further supported by a fully automated Metso Larox PF filter to ensure a dry, consistent and homogenous concentrate product.

Most of the equipment supplied to Harmony is part of the Metso Plus portfolio.

Metso Minerals Asia-Pacific vice-president Kai Rönnberg said: “We are extremely proud to have been chosen by Harmony. From initial sample test-work at our Perth Technology Centre to optimising the equipment selection, it has been a pleasure to collaborate with Harmony on this project. Even more exciting is the long-term partnership to ensure successful equipment delivery and lowest total cost of ownership during operations.”

Beyond the equipment supply, Metso and Harmony have agreed on a term sheet for a multi-year major goods support agreement.

Commenting on the term sheet, Rönnberg added: “This will ensure smooth commissioning and ramp-up of the Eva Copper concentrator plant. Local service support will be delivered both on site and through Metso’s Australian service centres and spare parts facilities, ensuring fast response times and operational continuity throughout the project life cycle.”

Metso, headquartered in Espoo, Finland, employed close to 17,000 people in around 50 countries at the end of 2024.