The multiyear contract will deploy capabilities including artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to solve upstream challenges of Pertamina

Pertamina filling station, Bali Island, Indonesia. (Credit: Wikipedia/Yoshi Canopus)

Halliburton Company announced that Pertamina, the largest Indonesian oil and gas company, deployed all of their petro-technical applications on the iEnergy cloud, a hybrid cloud offering from Landmark, a Halliburton business line, which manages operators’ E&P applications. The iEnergy cloud helps reduce corporate infrastructure costs and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of integrating, managing and supporting well data across the company’s units and subsidiaries.

The multiyear contract will deploy capabilities including artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics to solve upstream challenges and support Pertamina’s digital transformation initiatives. DecisionSpace 365 applications will enable the company to streamline their workflows across exploration and production, improve drilling performance, enhance decision-making and increase production.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Pertamina on their digital transformation to enable greater efficiency and maximize the value of their assets,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark and Halliburton Digital Solutions. “By integrating all third party, Landmark petro-technical applications and data running on the iEnergy® cloud, Pertamina has laid the foundation to generate new insights to further accelerate their digital journey.”

Source: Company Press Release