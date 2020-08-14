The European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT) promotes the interests of European companies operating in Taiwan through proactive engagement with government and institutions

GWEC and ECCT sign MoU to drive Taiwan’s offshore wind development. (Credit: GWEC.)

The Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and the European Chamber of Commerce Taiwan (ECCT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to develop opportunities and areas for cooperation through joint advocacy initiatives and other activities to boost efforts in driving offshore wind developments in Taiwan.

Both organisations share the view that the promotion and the adoption of sustainable energy are paramount to help Taiwan reduce its carbon emissions and enable the energy transition of the island. As the voice of the global wind industry, GWEC acts as a bridge between the wind industry, policymakers and other stakeholders in emerging markets in order to build new thriving wind markets and reach the world’s decarbonisation goals. This mission supports ECCT’s efforts showcasing the best European low carbon and clean energy solutions and practices in Taiwan.

GWEC and ECCT’s Low Carbon Initiative (LCI) have worked together on the annual official industry event for offshore wind in Taiwan, the Global Offshore Wind Summit Taiwan, that gathers both local and global industry players and policymakers to drive momentum in this rapidly growing offshore wind market.

Due to travel and other restrictions from COVID-19, the Global Offshore Wind Summit – Taiwan will be held virtually on the original dates of 12-14 October 2020. Through the virtual event, we will continue to drive discussions on the most urgent opportunities and issues facing the offshore wind industry in Taiwan, and provide an exclusive platform to network with leading industry stakeholders to create new business and growth opportunities.

In addition, with the record-breaking corporate renewables PPA signed in Taiwan, we are seeing a huge appetite for energy reforms that is critical in the transformation of energy systems around the world. To better understand the challenges and opportunities for corporate renewable PPA’s in Taiwan, GWEC and the RE100 initiative are organising Corporate Sourcing of Renewable Energy: Taiwan, a webcast and networking event on 13 August which is part of a wider series on corporate sourcing of renewable energy in emerging markets.

We are certain that this agreement will strengthen the future prospects of offshore wind growth in Taiwan, by collaborating efforts of both organisations to drive the energy transition in Taiwan through information exchange, organising official industry events and other mutual advocacy activities to unlock new opportunities for offshore wind in Taiwan.

Source: Company Press Release