Guyana Goldfields is a Canadian based gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America

Guyana Goldfields announces cessation of mining. (Credit: DarkWorkX from Pixabay.)

Guyana Goldfields announced today that mining of Phase 4 at Rory’s Knoll open pit and satellite pits has now been completed. As per our previously announced plan, we will continue to process stockpiles until approximately the end of June and thereafter the mine site will go into care and maintenance. The phased reduction of activity and employees is well under way and is expected to be completed over the course of the coming weeks.

Full-time security presence will be maintained at site, along with adequate crews to maintain the site, including environmental monitoring and compliance. Infrastructure such as camp, water supply, power supply and other systems will remain operational at a reduced level.

