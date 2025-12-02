GT1 appoints Altris to lead DFS at Seymour lithium project

In July 2025, GT1 identified significant rubidium resources at the Seymour project. Credit: Green Technology Metals.

Green Technology Metals (GT1) has appointed Altris Engineering to optimise and lead the definitive feasibility study (DFS) for its Seymour lithium project in Ontario, Canada.

The Seymour project is situated near the township of Armstrong and around 230km north of the city and port of Thunder Bay.

The project benefits from established infrastructure and ongoing indigenous agreements, reducing risks and supporting rapid development.

GT1 plans to ramp up the DFS in the first quarter of 2026, aligning with anticipated market recovery, and aims for a positive final investment decision (FID) by mid next year.

Altris has been engaged to lead technical studies essential for permitting and approvals, reflecting the consultancy’s DFS-specific capabilities and broader industry background across mineral processing, constructability and operability.

GT1 said the appointment of Altris enables it to combine in-house capabilities with external technical input, ensuring that the DFS meets requirements for technical robustness, permitting standards and financing readiness, while maintaining cost discipline and cash-conservation priorities across the Seymour work programme.

The immediate focus at the project remains on advancing activities critical to permitting, including completion of the closure plan, ongoing technical reviews and consultation with First Nations partners, as well as finalising the site layout, including optimising the water and waste management strategy.

Several workstreams within the Seymour lithium project DFS will be revisited to align with the updated layout and optimised project configuration.

This includes reassessing site infrastructure, power supply, services and supporting facilities under the new design basis, as well as incorporating updated technical and economic inputs where required to reflect recent studies and stakeholder feedback.

Financial support pathways and subsequent development are being advanced through a conditional letter of interest from Export Development Canada (EDC) for up to C$100m ($71m).

GT1 has also engaged financial advisers with specialised experience in critical minerals financing to support funding strategy and execution.

In addition, C$5.4m in funding from Canada’s Critical Minerals Infrastructure Fund (CMIF) has been received for Seymour road upgrade infrastructure, with a further CMIF application for C$6.34m submitted under the relevant government programme parameters.

GT1 managing director Cameron Henry said the appointment of Altris Engineering marks a key step in completing the DFS while maintaining the company’s disciplined cash-conservation strategy.

Henry said: “I have spent the past few weeks in Canada attending the Ontario Critical Minerals Forum, and it has been incredible to see first hand the government’s strong focus on critical minerals development and supply chain security. There’s real momentum in the market, and it is an exciting time for the sector.”