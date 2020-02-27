Holiday Hill is contracted to sell electricity through 25-year offtake agreements with three local utilities

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company acquires 5MW Community wind project from Cornerstone Renewables. (Credit: Pixabay/Matthias Böckel)

Greenbacker Renewable Energy Company announced that, through a wholly-owned subsidiary, it purchased the rights to a 2-turbine 5MW wind Project, (Holiday Hill), from Cornerstone Renewables. Located in Russell, Massachusetts, Holiday Hill is contracted to sell electricity through 25-year offtake agreements with three local utilities. The project reached COD in Q4 2019.

“The Holiday Hill project is an excellent addition to Greenbacker’s wind portfolio, providing long-term, investment-grade cash flows and furthering the expansion of our operating wind portfolio.” said Charles Wheeler, CEO of Greenbacker. “It has been a pleasure working with Cornerstone Renewables to bring this project to fruition.”

Alan Robinson, General Manager at Russell Municipal Light Department commented, “It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of a project and community that genuinely cares about developing renewable energy for the future while safeguarding cost efficiency today.”

David Blittersdorf, renewable energy entrepreneur and owner of Cornerstone Renewables, LLC commented, “The carbon emissions crisis demands immediate action. Wind energy absolutely must be part of the solution. Community supported projects like Holiday Hill Community Wind provide a model for what other successful projects can look like in the coming years.”

With the addition of Holiday Hill, Greenbacker will own approximately 555.1 MW of generating capacity (including assets that are to be constructed), comprising 177.2 MW of wind facilities, 365.9 MW of utility-scale and distributed solar facilities, and 12.0 MW of biomass facilities.

