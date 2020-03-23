Great Panther owns an operating gold mine in Brazil and two operating primary silver mines in Mexico

Great Panther owns an operating gold mine in Brazil and two operating primary silver mines in Mexico. (Credit: Pixabay/Alex Banner)

Canada-based exploration firm Great Panther Mining has announced that all its operations and offices have implemented travel restrictions, supervision, monitoring and response plans to reduce the risk of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The intermediate gold and silver mining company stated that it has been closely following the recent developments of the COVID-19 through the World Health Organisation, the Public Health Agency of Canada and local and national health authorities in the countries in which it employs.

International travel has been suspended and health screening of local contractors, visitors and employees has been implemented, said Great Panther Mining.

The firm owns an operating gold mine in Brazil and two operating primary silver mines in Mexico. It also owns two mines on care and maintenance, one in Mexico and one in Peru.

In a statement, Great Panther Mining stated: “To date, these measures have not impacted the Company’s operating mines in Mexico and Brazil and there are no confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 across the Company’s corporate offices and mining operations.

“The Coricancha Mine in Peru has been on care and maintenance with some limited mining and processing campaigns to evaluate a restart of operations.”

In agreement with government-mandated restrictions in response to COVID-19, the Coricancha Mine personnel will carry out exclusively care and maintenance activities to sustain the appropriate safety and environmental systems during the 15-day National State of Emergency announced on March 16, 2020.

Great Panther said it will continue to evaluate the efficacy of business continuity measures it has executed to reduce the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also monitor the restrictions imposed by local governments that may affect its operations, supply chain and financial activities.