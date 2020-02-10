The Contract sum is $74 million and will be undertaken on a guaranteed maximum price basis

GR Engineering Services secures EPC contract for Abra Base Metals Project. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

GR Engineering Services Limited has been awarded a conditional engineering, procurement and construction contract (Contract) with Galena Mining Limited’s (G1A.ASX) (Galena) subsidiary, Abra Mining Pty Ltd, for the supply of a 1.2 million tonne per annum lead sulphide floatation process plant and ancillary infrastructure for the Abra Base Metals Project located in Western Australia.

The Contract sum is $74 million and will be undertaken on a guaranteed maximum price basis. The Contract remains subject to GR Engineering being issued with a full notice to proceed, which is dependent on Abra Mining Pty Ltd achieving financial close on its proposed project financing facilities.

GR Engineering has commenced early engineering works up to an agreed capped amount. Commenting on the award of the Contract, Mr Geoff Jones, Managing Director said:

“We are pleased to have been awarded the Contract for the delivery of the Abra Base Metals Project, which has followed GR Engineering’s involvement to date in the project’s feasibility study and preliminary design work. We look forward to working with the Galena team to safely and successfully deliver the Abra Base Metals Project.”

Source: Company Press Release