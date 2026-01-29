Construction at Kanyika involves camp establishment, earthworks, drainage, fencing, road upgrades, site security, stormwater controls and water systems. Credit: Parilaw/Shutterstock.com.

Globe Metals & Mining has started construction at its Kanyika Niobium Project in Malawi following a binding pre-development collaboration agreement with Sinomine International (Zambia) Engineering, part of the Sinomine Resource Group.

The agreement signifies the shift from the feasibility and permitting stages to active project execution.

The Kanyika Niobium Project is a fully permitted development focused on producing niobium and tantalum for global advanced-materials markets.

The deposit is located within the Mozambique Orogenic Belt and contains four well-defined pyrochlore-bearing zones spanning 3.5km.

Mobilisation and initial works are in progress, aligning with the company’s revised bankable feasibility study (BFS) expected in March 2026.

First oxide production is anticipated in the first quarter of 2028.

The start of these early works fulfils Globe’s obligations under its Mining Development Agreement and Large-Scale Mining Licence, which mandate significant on ground development activities within specified time frames.

The initial construction involves camp establishment, earthworks, drainage, fencing, road upgrades, site security, stormwater controls and water systems.

The agreement is structured as a cost-reimbursable development services arrangement.

Globe will cover Sinomine’s verified direct costs for the agreed work scope and pay a fixed monthly management fee of $20,000 (A$28,317).

There are no additional fees or equity considerations under this agreement.

Globe said it retains full ownership and control over the project.

Under the Early Contractor Involvement framework announced in July 2025, Sinomine is responsible for deploying experienced personnel to support project refinement and mitigate risks before the final investment decision.

This includes providing cost validation and supplier pricing to optimise capital and operating costs.

The framework is intended to improve supply chain visibility and support efficient procurement processes.

Globe interim CEO and CFO Charles Altshuler said: “For Globe, this marks a clear transition from planning to execution. Kanyika is a fully permitted and engineered project now entering the construction phase.

“The commencement of early works represents the culmination of years of technical

research, permitting and community engagement, transforming into physical

progress on site, including access infrastructure, earthworks and site establishment.

“The agreement with Sinomine allows us to proceed methodically on pre-

development, validating construction and operational cost inputs for the BFS and advancing downstream oxide qualification work, while retaining full ownership, control over the project.”

In March 2025, Globe signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Myst Trading for the offtake of phase one production from the Kanyika Niobium Project.