This contract will see Global E&C supporting the delivery of engineering modifications for the Aoka Mizu and Haewene Brim FPSO

Global E&C Awarded Bluewater Contract. (Credit: Global E&C)

Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) provider Global E&C has been awarded an engineering and modification support services contract for Bluewater’s Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) assets in the UKCS.

This contract will see Global E&C supporting the delivery of engineering modifications for the Aoka Mizu and Haewene Brim FPSO’s currently operating in the North Sea. The contract will run for an initial three-year period with two single year extensions.

Commenting on the award Global E&C’s Managing Director, Derek Mitchell said: ‘We’re delighted to have been selected by Bluewater. Global E&C is fully committed to applying our extensive experience in brownfield engineering to support Bluewater with executing modifications on their asset in the most efficient and cost-effective manner possible.

Our extensive engineering capability, flexible delivery model and wider integrated EPC service offering were key in our ability to secure this critical contract with Bluewater.

This contract maintains our position as a leading provider of modifications and engineering services in the UKCS, demonstrating our ability to support the varying assets in our offshore industry, both fixed and floating production.’

Global E&C’s Executive Director, Terry Allan, further added: ‘As a business we have made significant strides in our digital aspirations over the last 18 months, it was hugely satisfying to know that our revamped digital platforms and enabling technologies were key components in the decision making for Bluewater to chose Global E&C for this contract.’

Global E&C has a strong understanding of the FPSO market having supported a number of FPSO operators over the years with the delivery of either single service solutions, secondments of discipline engineers and project managers or supported broader scopes which have required a fully integrated EPC approach.

Source: Company Press Release