Giyani Metals’ infill drilling programme at its K.Hill Project in Botswana has resulted in the discovery of a new mineralised horizon, dubbed B Horizon, below the main ore body.

The infill drilling programme, part of the feasibility study, is designed to upgrade the current inferred mineral resource to an indicated mineral resource and mineral reserve status.

Giyani said that the B Horizon has not been included in any previous K.Hill project resource estimates, and is working to include it in the upcoming resource and reserve statement.

Giyani Metals CEO Robin Birchall said: “The discovery of the B Horizon at K.Hill Project, and the newly identified mineralized horizon at the K.Hill Extension have the potential to add material tonnage to our existing resource base of 1.7 million tonnes for the wider K.Hill Project, increasing project life and ultimately enhancing the NPV.

“At the K.Hill Project, the B Horizon has been identified below the existing deposit and work has commenced to estimate size and grade. No resources for the B Horizon have been included in our estimations for the K.Hill deposit to date.

“Meanwhile, our drilling campaign at the K.Hill Extension, south of the main orebody, has confirmed the discovery of a significant new mineralized structure, which is bigger and thicker than anticipated.

The company has provisionally completed drilling of 26 RC exploration holes to the south of the K.Hill project deposit (K.Hill Extension).

The K.Hill Extension drill programme was revised from the initial 32 RC holes, based on the obtained evidence that allowed to discard few locations and to drill other prospective areas.

Drill campaign at K.Hill Extension has revealed a new mineralised horizon, which is similar in character to the Otse deposit, which is located nearly 40km east of the K.Hill project.

Around 30m and 35m of visual, medium to high grade mineralisation was intersected at nearly 30m and 25m depths, said the company.

Since significant mineralisation was not expected at these depths, a two-hole diamond drilling programme is planned to confirm the orientation and structure of the orebody.

The existing drilling contractors are expected to continue at the site, for the new programme, which is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter 2021.