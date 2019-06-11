The LiDAR system will helpful in collecting crucial data needed for implementing the Ulsan offshore wind farm

Image: GIG installs LiDAR system for Korean offshore wind project. Photo: Courtesy of Green Investment Group.

Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) has completed installing the first floating LiDAR at the upcoming 1.4GW Ulsan offshore wind farm to be located 60km off the coast of South Korea.

GIG stated that the LiDAR system will collect wind resource data and the installation is claimed to be crucial for the development of the offshore wind farm.

The Ulsan offshore wind farm project will progress in three separate phases. Development of the first phase of 400MW is expected to be completed in 2022.

The LiDAR system will collect critical wind data such as wind speed and direction which can support the development of the project in the design phase and can also help in evaluating its influence on the environment, ecosystem and fishing industry.

The LiDAR assessment will last for about two years, during which time detailed project plans will continue to be developed in collaboration with stakeholders and related organisations.

GIG said that it is seeking the participation of local companies and academics, in order to maximise local economic impact of the wind farm development.

Presently, Korea Maritime University, Zen Limited and Vision Plus are working on the project, with design management, stability testing, berthing facilities, installation and operations.

Recently, the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Energy Infra Asset Management. Through the MOU, the partners will deliver the Ulsan project and support the Korean Government’s Renewable Energy 3020 Implementation Plan. As per the plan, the country aims to generate 20% of energy from renewable sources by 2030.

GIG associate director leading the Ulsan development Woojin Choi said: “I’m delighted to launch Korea’s first ever floating LiDAR system – a significant milestone in the development of our project and Korea’s burgeoning offshore wind market. With its access to steel, ships, offshore plant expertise and port logistics, Ulsan city is perfectly positioned to deliver a fantastic offshore wind farm.

“GIG is a leading global expert in offshore wind having supported over 4.5 GW of offshore wind capacity since 2013. Our ambition is for the Ulsan project to contribute to local economic development, revitalise local industries, create jobs and support the South Korean Government’s Renewable 3020 plan.”