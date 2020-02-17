The acquisition extends suite of extraction solutions for plant based biomass processing

Gibraltar acquires Delta Separations for $50m. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Gibraltar Industries has acquired the assets of privately-held engineering and manufacturing company Delta Separations for $50m.

Delta Separations provides centrifugal ethanol-based extraction systems to cannabis, hemp, and biomass processors and focuses on the production of botanical oil extracts for several consumer products.

Gibraltar CEO Bill Bosway said: “As Gibraltar’s second acquisition in the processing market, Delta Separations’ leadership position in ethanol-based extraction technology combined with Apeks’ leadership position in CO2 extraction technology expands our offering as we work with customers to shape the future of this market.

“The combination of Apeks and Delta will support our customers regardless of their technology and systems preference.”

Gibraltar manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets.

Other acquisitions of Gibraltar Industries

Earlier this year, Gibraltar has also acquired the assets of Canadian greenhouse solutions provider, Thermo Energy Systems, for an undisclosed amount.

According to the firm, Thermo Energy Systems is estimated to provide annual revenue at a run rate of about $75m.

Thermo Energy Systems provides commercial greenhouse solutions in North America that support biologically grown organic food market.

In 2018, Gibraltar Industries has acquired California-based SolarBOS, a provider of electrical balance of systems products for the US solar renewable energy market in an all-cash deal.

Gibraltar unveiled $400m five-year revolving credit facility in January last year. Subject to certain conditions, the firm will also have an option to increase the size of the facility by up to an additional $300m.