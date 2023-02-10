The Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) is an important platform of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Ministry of Mines, placed for discussion for synergy and to avoid duplication of work

Release of GSI Publications. (Credit: Press Information Bureau)

Geological Survey of India has for the first time established Lithium inferred resources (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes in Salal-Haimana area of Reasi District of Jammu & Kashmir (UT). This report along with 15 other resource bearing geological reports (G2 & G3 stage) and 35 Geological memorandums were handed over to respective state governments during the 62nd Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) meeting held on 09th February 2023. Out of these 51 mineral blocks, 5 blocks pertains to gold and other blocks pertains to commodities lke potash, molybdenum, base metals etc. spread across 11 states of Jammu & Kashmir (UT), Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.. The blocks were prepared based on the work carried out by GSI from field seasons 2018-19 to till date.

Apart from these, 17 reports of Coal and Lignite with a total resource of 7897 million tones were also handed over to Ministry of Coal. Seven Publications on different themes and intervention areas in which GSI operates was also released during the meeting.

The proposed Annual Programme for ensuing Field Season 2023-24 was presented and discussed during the meeting. During the ensuing year 2023-24, GSI is taking up 966 programmes comprising 318 mineral exploration projects including 12 marine mineral investigation projects. Major thrust has been given on the exploration of strategic – critical and fertilizer minerals. A total of 115 projects on strategic & critical minerals including 16 projects on fertilizer minerals have been formulated. In addition, 55 programmes on geoinformatics, 140 programmes on fundamental and multidisciplinary geosciences and 155 programs for training and institutional capacity building have also been taken up.

The Central Geological Programming Board (CGPB) is an important platform of the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Ministry of Mines wherein the Annual Field Season Program (FSP) of GSI is placed for discussion for synergy and to avoid duplication of work. The members of CGPB and other stakeholders like State Governments, Central/ State Government Mineral Exploration Agencies, PSUs and Private Entrepreneurs place their requests for collaborative work with GSI. Based on the priorities set by the Government of India and the importance and urgency of proposals presented by the members and stakeholders, the Annual Programme of GSI is given a final shape.

During his address to the gathering, Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Chairman CGPB, congratulated GSI in realizing the commitment made by Central Government for auction of 500 blocks by submitting 287 geological memorandum and 195 G2&G3 reports to the state government since 2015. However, he asserted that GSI should carry forward this momentum and continue the field programmes with the same vigor.

Source: Company Press Release