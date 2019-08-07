GenServe is a one-stop shop provider of comprehensive emergency power supply system solutions to protect companies against the high cost of power failure.

Image: GenAssist provides maintenance and repair services to industrial generators and backup power solutions. Photo: Courtesy of Akshay93 from Pixabay.

In partnership with GenNx360 Capital Partners, GenServe announced the acquisition of GenAssist Corporation.

GenAssist provides maintenance and repair services to industrial generators and backup power solutions, as well as equipment sales in New York and New Jersey. The Company serves a diverse set of customers in the corporate and real estate end markets and has a strong service focus.

“We are excited about our third acquisition over the last nine months. GenAssist has a strong commercial service focus that further strengthens our service portfolio and sales team in the Metro-New York and New Jersey regions,” said Mike Vahling, President and COO of GenServe.

“With more than 35 years of experience in the generator industry, I am excited to become a member of the GenServe team. As the leading independent generator maintenance, service and sales platform in the North Atlantic, GenServe has a best-in-class reputation and an exciting platform for further growth,” said Mike Barker, Founder of GenAssist.

GenServe is a leader in the sale, maintenance and repair of industrial generators and backup power solutions. The Company has the largest team of EGSA certified technicians in its core service area of Metro-NY, Long Island, New Jersey, and Eastern Pennsylvania. GenServe is a one-stop shop provider of comprehensive emergency power supply system solutions to protect companies against the high cost of power failure.

Source: Company Press Release.