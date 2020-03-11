The facility is being developed by Energy Solutions Consortium

Gemma to build 920MW power project in West Virginia. (Credit: Denny Franzkowiak from Pixabay)

Argan announced that in late February 2020 its wholly owned subsidiary, Gemma Power Systems (Gemma), entered into an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services contract with ESC Brooke County Power I, LLC to construct Brooke County Power, a 920 MW natural gas-fired power plant, in Brooke County, West Virginia. The facility is being developed by Energy Solutions Consortium, LLC (“ESC”) and construction activities are scheduled to start in 2020 once financial close is achieved.

“ESC Brooke County Power I, LLC will create jobs, source fuel regionally, and use stateof- the-art generation technology for maximum efficiency and minimum emissions. We look forward to working alongside Gemma and General Electric to bring this significant plant capable of powering the equivalent of 700,000 homes to completion,” said Drew Dorn, President of ESC.

“Gemma has been providing EPC solutions to clients for almost 25 years and we are

excited that ESC has given us the opportunity to demonstrate our effectiveness and

capabilities to help deliver cleaner, reliable energy to Brooke County and to the PJM

power market,” said Charles E. Collins, IV, Co-President of Gemma Power Systems.

Argan anticipates adding the project to backlog closer to its expected start date.

Source: Company Press Release