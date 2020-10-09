GE will supply four substations, including gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) and seven substation extensions for the project

The contract also includes the key high-voltage substation in the country, Vedoko. (Credit: General Electric.)

GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business has secured a $47m contract from Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a US foreign assistance agency, to build a high-voltage substation in Benin, West Africa.

Considered to be a critical grid project, the substation will support Benin, where only one-third of the population has access to electricity.

Under the contract, GE has agreed to supply four substations, including gas-insulated switchgear (GIS) and seven substation extensions.

The contract also includes the key high-voltage substation in the country, Vedoko, which will be located strategically to strengthen the country’s transmission backbone.

The company will also upgrade substations in Maria-Gleta, Berecingou, Djougou, Bohicon, Natitingou and Parakou.

GE’s Grid Solutions GE SSA Francophone CEO Eric Amoussouga said: “Energy is a key component for on-going development in Africa. We are honored to be awarded this critical grid project in Benin, supporting the country’s modernization efforts around its power sector.

“Moreover, additional energy capacity will help foster economic development and boost local area growth.”

The project could be completed in early 2022

The American electrical equipment-maker will provide a turnkey solution through design, supply, civil work, local transportation, installation and commissioning as part of the project.

The supply will include all balance-of-plant and high-voltage substation equipment, GIS, power transformers, circuit breakers, disconnectors and earthing switches, instrument transformers, capacitors, and control and protection services.

GE stated that the entire project could be completed in early 2022.

Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) national coordinator Gabriel Degbegni said: “In recent years in Benin, there has been a lot of attention and investment in the country’s energy arena.

“The distribution of electricity to its citizens is a critical enabler to helping make dreams come true, to supporting their aspirations as they take on the challenges of daily modern life.”