GE wins order from Türkerler and RT Enerji to supply turbines for five wind farms to be located in Turkey

Image: GE wins wind turbine order in Turkey. Photo: Courtesy of General Electric.

GE Renewable Energy, a subsidiary of General Electric, was selected by Turkish conglomerate Türkerler and Turkish renewable energy developer RT Enerji to supply wind turbines for five wind farms including Kirazli, Meryem, Sile, Pamukova and Mahmut Sevket.

As part of the order, GE will supply 49 of its 3MW onshore turbines to the wind farms which will be located across Izmir, Bilecik, Sakarya and Istanbul in Turkey. The five wind farms will generate enough clean electricity to power 183,000 Turkish homes. The order also includes a 10-year servicing agreement.

In a statement, RT Enerji and Türkerler said: “GE, RT Enerji and Türkerler have built a strong relationship, and we are very happy to be working together again. We have been heavily engaged in helping Turkey work toward its sustainable energy targets, and this wind farms are yet another step in the right direction. Turkey is ranked among the richest countries in the world in terms of the renewable energy resources — also called the clean energy.

“As GE, RT Enerji and Türkerler, we invest in clean energy, meaning nature. We are pleased and proud of this investment in order to meet the energy needs of future generations and to minimize the damage to the environment.”

LM Wind Power will produce the blades for the turbines

Blades for the wind turbines will be produced by LM Wind Power. For this order, the GE’s subsidiary will manufacture 147 blades at its Bergama site in Izmir, Turkey, where a workforce of over 450 is employed.

The site, which began operations in July 2017, became the fifteenth LM Wind Power factory and the first opened after the company was acquired by GE Renewable Energy business. The site aims to support the rapidly-growing Turkish wind industry. Towers and generators will also be produced in the country.

Few days ago, the company received an order from Borusan EnBW Enerji to build the 138MW Saros wind farm in Turkey. For this wind farm, GE has agreed to supply 27 Cypress units, each with a generating capacity of 5MW, with a rotor diameter of 158m.