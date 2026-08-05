Turbines for the Fatehgarh project will be produced at GE Vernova’s facility in Pune, India. Credit: Engel Drohnenpilot/Shutterstock.com.

GE Vernova has agreed to supply 43 onshore wind turbines to Enfinity Global for the Fatehgarh Wind Farm project in Rajasthan, India.

The order, totalling 163.4MW, includes delivery and installation of the company’s 3.8MW-154m wind turbines, with shipments scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Enfinity Global, which has a 4GW renewable energy portfolio in the country, with around 300MW already operational, is developing the Fatehgarh project as part of efforts to meet increasing demand for electricity.

The company’s investments include a range of solar, wind, and energy storage technologies.

GE Vernova India Onshore Wind business general manager Deepak Maloo said: “The 3.8MW-154m turbine being used is designed to deliver efficiency, reliability and strong performance for India’s wind conditions.”

Turbines for the Fatehgarh project will be produced at GE Vernova’s Pune facility, which has an annual manufacturing capacity of up to 1.5GW. The plant forms part of the company’s ‘Make in India’ strategy.

GE Vernova also operates a technology centre in Bengaluru and a blade manufacturing site in Vadodara, contributing to its activities in the region.

Enfinity Global India CEO Sandip Agarwal said: “This partnership with GE Vernova is built on shared values and a common commitment to accelerating India’s energy transition.

“By combining world-class technology, innovation and expertise with deep local market knowledge, the partnership brings together two leading global energy companies with an unwavering commitment to quality, health and safety, and strong governance.”

According to GE Vernova, the new turbines will help support India’s goal to reach 500GW of renewable energy and 100GW of wind capacity by 2030. The company reports more than 5GW of locally installed wind capacity.

The deal with Enfinity Global also includes AI-powered digital blade certification, which is intended to help maximise turbine uptime in the country’s wind conditions.

In June 2026, GE Vernova signed a deal to supply 28 of its 3.8MW-154m onshore wind turbines to Powerica for the 100MW Botad Wind Farm in Gujarat, India.