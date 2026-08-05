The US project will help shape DryFlow Magnetics’ upcoming 200t per hour modular mineral processing system. Credit: Sergey Nemirovsky/Shutterstock.com.

DryFlow Magnetics, a South Australian (SA) mining technology company, has completed its first commercial-scale waterless mineral processing unit, which is now being prepared for export to the US.

It was developed with the backing of the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) and the SA Government.

The patented technology is designed to upgrade iron ore and recover certain critical minerals without relying on large volumes of water, a feature that is expected to address challenges for mining operations in regions where water is scarce.

DryFlow Magnetics has highlighted the potential for its platform to facilitate resource development in water-stressed areas and meet the increasing need for high-grade iron ore used in low-emissions steel-making processes.

The production unit, which was both designed and manufactured in SA, will be sent to the western US for installation at an existing mine site.

According to DryFlow Magnetics, the technology is intended to enhance ore quality and may provide new market opportunities for mine operators.

The company is also establishing a research laboratory in Texas as part of a collaborative venture focused on critical minerals research.

The US deployment is expected to guide the development of DryFlow Magnetics’ next-generation modular system, which is designed to process 200t per hour.

The company indicates that the initial units of this new platform will be used in SA under a commercial agreement with Peak Iron Mines, with additional support from a Federal Government grant.

DryFlow Magnetics has advanced from local research and development to international commercialisation, supported by both public and private investment.

In June 2026, the company extended its seed funding round from $10m (A$14.2m) to $12.5m, adding investment from Significant Ventures, with support from Orion Industrial Ventures, Virescent Ventures and Taronga Ventures, to finance its expansion into the US market.