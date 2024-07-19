GE Vernova’s Electrification business signed a research & development contract with four German Transmission System Operators (TSOs). (Credit: Tennet)

GE Vernova’s Electrification business has announced the initiation of a research and development (R&D) contract with four German Transmission System Operators (TSOs).

This R&D collaboration with TenneT TSO, 50Hertz Transmission, Amprion, and Transnet BW aims to design and engineer a Multi-Terminal/Multi-Hub High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) connection solution. This project marks an important early step towards creating a future high-voltage grid to support Germany and Europe’s energy transition.

GE Vernova Grid Solutions business Grid Systems Integration head Johan Bindele said: “We believe GE Vernova’s technology will be essential to the efficient integration of renewable energy and the future of the energy transition.

“This truly transformative and groundbreaking innovation could change fundamentally how we deliver electricity.”

High-Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) is the most efficient method for transmitting large amounts of power over long distances, making it crucial for integrating renewable wind and solar energy into the grid. Current HVDC Voltage Sourced Converter (VSC) technology supports point-to-point, bi-directional transmission with an HVDC converter station at each end.

Through the development of a new generation of multi-terminal HVDC technology, GE Vernova, in collaboration with the four German TSOs, aims to create an HVDC system where multiple terminals can interconnect. This advanced multi-terminal grid will facilitate the efficient distribution of electricity, acting as a highly effective electron highway.

The R&D contract also encompasses the conceptualisation, design, and development of enabling technologies, notably a new 525 kV Direct Current Circuit Breaker (DCCB). This innovation will enable TSOs to detect and isolate faults within the HVDC system. GE Vernova is currently developing the DCCB, which is planned to become part of their market offerings upon completion.

The initial R&D phase covers an 18-month design period, concluding in December 2025. The implementation phase is set to commence in 2026, with commercial deployment anticipated by 2029. GE Grid (Berlin) will lead the project, with engineering conducted at GE Vernova’s HVDC facility in Stafford, UK.

This announcement underscores GE Vernova’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the grid.