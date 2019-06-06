GE Renewable Energy has signed a three-year agreement with Enel Group's Enel Green Power (EGP) to provide predictive Operation and Maintenance (O&M) capabilities to its hydro plants in Spain with 3.2 GW capacity.

Image: GE to supply predictive software for Enel 3.2GW hydro plants. Photo: Courtesy of Jeremiah Castro/FreeImages.com.

This scope of work builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies.

“The Hydropower industry is shifting dramatically to a much more dynamic and data intensive approach to plant management,” said Pascal Radue, CEO of GE’s Hydro Solutions. “EGP is ahead of the industry in seeing the potential to improve O&M by harnessing data across a hydro plant in order to optimize OPEX, enhance plant efficiency and avoid failures.”

The project will start by evaluating the data coming from existing control and monitoring equipment, then it will collect data from individual plants gathering them in a centralized data lake. From there, data is continuously captured and analyzed with APM (Asset Performance Management) software. Predictive analytics from GE APM are gathered and combined with extensive real-world experience from the operation of hydro plants. GE’s Hydro specialists will be supporting EGP in data analysis to make informed recommendations on areas for performance improvement and enhancement.

This new contract highlights the growing development of GE Renewable Energy in the digital hydropower space. Today, more than 90 hydropower plants generating more than 30 GW are globally under management by GE’s APM solutions.

Source: Company Press Release