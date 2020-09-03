GE will supply a total of 12 of its 5MW-158 Cypress wind turbines, its largest onshore wind turbine technology

GE wins two wind turbine orders in Vietnam. (Credit: General Electric.)

GE Renewable Energy announced that it has secured two 30 MW contracts to supply a total of 12 units of GE’s 5MW-158 Cypress wind turbines to support construction of the Quoc Vinh Soc Trang and Lac Hoa Soc Trang wind farms, located in the Mekong Delta, Southern Region of Vietnam. PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation will provide full Engineering, Procurement and Construction services for the projects.

The Cypress onshore wind platform enables significant Annual Energy Production (AEP) improvements, increased efficiency in serviceability, improved logistics and siting potential, and ultimately more value for customers. The two-piece blade design enables better transportation option improving logistics to drive costs down and offer more siting options in locations that were previously inaccessible. Each wind farm is expected to contribute in excess of 100 million kWh of electricity annually to the national grid after once the project is fully operational by third quarter of 2021.

This is the first partnership in Vietnam with PowerChina Huadong Engineering Corporation, a long-term global EPC partner of GE. This partnership signifies the successful collaboration of the two companies’ in EPC projects bringing innovative and challenging renewable projects to advance wind energy in Vietnam and across the globe.

Gilan Sabatier, Regional Leader for GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Wind Business in South Asia and ASEAN, said, “We are extremely delighted to announce these two new deals in Vietnam with PowerChina reiterating their confidence in our capabilities. Growing this partnership reinforces the escalating importance of renewable energy in Vietnam and our commitment to serving the energy needs of the country. I’d like to also thank Quoc Vinh Soc Trang Wind Power Company Ltd and Renewable Energy Joint Stock Company Vinh Chau for their trust. These commitments reinforce the leading position of our Cypress turbine platform in delivering best LCOE for our customers in Vietnam.”

“We are delighted to collaborate with GE in this endeavor, as we aim to contribute to the country’s cleaner sources of energy,” said PowerChina. “We are anxious to start the project and expect to complete by end 2021.”

Le Anh Tung, Chairman of the Board, Quoc Vinh Soc Trang Wind Power Company Ltd, owner of The Quoc Vinh Soc Trang wind Farm said, “We have full faith in the two most experienced international EPC companies – GE and PowerChina and the world’s leading manufacturer of wind turbines will bring success to our Quoc Vinh Soc Trang Wind Energy project”.

Hoang Minh Chau, Chairman, Renewable Energy Joint Stock Company Vinh Chau- TDC, owner of the Lac Hoa Phase I wind farm said, “We are excited to select PowerChina and GE as an EPC and wind turbine supplier for Lac Hoa wind farm. GE is one of the world’s leading turbine manufacturers and I’ve confidence the collaboration between GE and PowerChina would bring us a highly efficient and a superior quality wind farm meeting our expectations”.

GE continues to support Vietnam’s energy transition by bringing the best technology since the first wind farm in the Mekong Delta, the Bac Lieu project. These two new wind projects further expand GE’s leadership role in Vietnam providing technological support for a variety of power generation projects throughout the country. GE Vietnam has more than 1600 employees and is the only wind OEM with a manufacturing footprint in country.

