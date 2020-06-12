GE will provide full preventive and corrective maintenance tasks on these 13 units in addition to the 50 units of the same technology at Naturgy’s Pehimo Wind Farm, already under contract

GE Renewable Energy today announced that it has been selected by Naturgy to provide a 5-year full-service agreement (FSA) for the La Rabia Wind Farm in Spain. The wind farm includes 13 Eco-80 turbines.

GE will be providing full preventive and corrective maintenance tasks on these 13 units in addition to the 50 units of the same technology at Naturgy’s Pehimo Wind Farm, already under contract. Commercial flexibility and added value through technology upgrades have been key to reach a final agreement between the parties. With this agreement, GE Renewable Energy now has four servicing contracts covering approximately 100 Naturgy wind turbines.

Robin Goodman, GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Services Leader, Europe, said: “This deal represents the confidence that Naturgy has in GE Renewable Energy and the quality of our services offerings. We are delighted to welcome the La Rabia Wind Farm back to our serviced fleet.”

According to the Spanish Wind Energy Association, Spain has over 25 GW of wind energy capacity, giving it the fifth largest installed base in the world. Wind Europe reports that Europe has over 200 GW of wind energy, enabling it to account for 15% of the electricity consumed by EU countries in 2019.

GE Renewable Energy is a digitally-enabled service provider for renewable assets, monitoring and maintaining more than 15,000 wind turbines across the globe.