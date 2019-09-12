Located approximately 470km north of Stockholm, the 175 MW Björkvattnet wind farm will produce enough renewable energy to power the equivalent of 175,000 households in Sweden

Image: GE Renewable Energy has received a turbine supply contract for wind project in Sweden. Photo: courtesy of General Electric.

Under the deal, the company will deliver 33 units of its 5.3MW Cypress wind turbines for the onshore wind farm located nearly 470km north of Stockholm.

The Björkvattnet wind farm, developed by Vindparken and WindSpace, with support from GE Renewable Energy, was acquired by French infrastructure investor InfraVia Capital Partners.

GE Renewable Energy Onshore Wind in the European region CEO Peter Wells said: “The Björkvattnet wind farm is an exciting opportunity for GE, and our Cypress platform is ideally suited for the project.

“Cypress is evolving into a versatile solution well suited for Europe’s varied terrain and wind conditions, including the Nordics, Germany, Spain, Italy and Austria, and we look forward to bringing it to Sweden for the first time.

“By working across the onshore wind value chain to optimize value for our customers, we will help reach its renewable energy targets.”

The deal also includes a 25-years full services agreement.

The onshore wind farm will generate enough renewable electricity to power 175,000 households in Sweden. The project will also help in the country’s aim to become fossil fuel-free by 2040.

The Björkvattnet wind farm is expected to begin commercial operations by the end of next year.

GE Renewable Energy’s other supply orders

In August, GE Renewable Energy had secured an order from investors Partners Group and CWP to supply wind turbines for the 244MW Bango wind farm near Yass, New South Wales, Australia.

The ordered included supply 46 of its Cypress onshore wind platform, with the project becoming GE’s first Cypress-equipped facility in Australia.

The wind farm will generate enough renewable electricity to power 100,000 homes and save more than 600,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

