Baker Hughes has an established presence in the UK, supporting offshore operators with drilling, completion and intervention services. Credit: JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock.com.

US-based energy technology company Baker Hughes has been selected by bp to deliver stimulation services across the oil major’s UK North Sea operations.

The contract includes both the development of new wells and the enhancement of production from existing mature fields.

Specific financial details of the contract were not disclosed.

As part of the agreement, Baker Hughes will utilise a vessel-based solution equipped with its StimFORCE modular stimulation package.

According to the company, this system is intended to assist in well completions and production enhancement work.

The modular design enables the pumping equipment to be shipped to location, assembled on a platform supply vessel, barge or offshore rig and secured with a grid framework for operational safety.

The equipment is supported by Baker Hughes’ UK operating base and relies on a local supply chain network.

Baker Hughes oilfield services and equipment executive vice-president Amerino Gatti said: “By combining our vessel-based stimulation expertise, advanced intervention technologies and production optimisation capabilities, we are well positioned to help bp enhance reservoir performance, increase operational flexibility and unlock additional value from both new and mature fields across its North Sea portfolio.”

The company states that the dedicated vessel approach aims to improve scheduling flexibility and operational reliability while reducing non-productive time.

The modular stimulation system is suited to offshore and inland water projects. It offers a custom arrangement of skid-based pumping equipment intended to provide cost and operational advantages, particularly in remote locations.

Baker Hughes said that it has had a long-standing presence in the UK offshore sector, working with operators to manage reservoir performance through drilling, completions and intervention technologies.

Last month, Baker Hughes entered into a multi-year agreement with the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) focused on advancing technological development in Kuwait’s upstream energy industry.

Through this arrangement, Baker Hughes will take on a central technology role within the Ahmadi Innovation Valley, an initiative established by KOC to create a domestic centre for research and innovation that aligns with its core oil and gas development goals.