The facility is forecast to produce 10,000tpa of lithium carbonate. Credit: BJP7images/Shutterstock.com.

Anson Resources has secured a business incentive worth up to $194m (A$268.79m) from the Utah Inland Port Authority Board to support the Green River Lithium Project in Utah, US.

The incentive, which is calculated as 50% of the projected increase in annual property tax revenues over the life of the development, will be paid as a rebate over up to 25 years once the project is completed.

The Green River Lithium Project is being developed by A1 Lithium, a wholly owned US subsidiary of Anson Resources.

The incentive is capped and based on the generation of expected additional property tax above the baseline set at the time of the agreement with Anson Resources.

The City of Green River, as the “baseline” tax recipient, has participated in confirming the calculation of the tax differential.

The Utah Inland Port Authority has outlined that the rebate could amount to approximately $8m per year, contingent on the continued operation of the project.

Anson Resources is also discussing alternative financing measures with the authority, including the possibility of using the incentive to support bonds for public infrastructure necessary for the planned 10,000 tonnes per annum (tpa) lithium carbonate production plant at Green River.

The facility will require an estimated capital investment of $569m, according to a scoping study completed in March 2026.

This infrastructure could extend to utility connections and transport improvements such as rail and road upgrades, subject to agreement with both local authorities and the board.

The financial impact of the incentive on the project will be detailed in the forthcoming Green River definitive feasibility study.

In addition to the arrangement with the Utah Inland Port Authority, Anson Resources has applied to the Governor’s Office of Economic Development for tax reductions.

Anson Resources executive chairman and CEO Bruce Richardson said: “We have previously stated that we are working on several finance options structures that limit the dilution of our shareholders.

“We continue to work on pre-production finance stacks as well as options to improve the projected financial returns that also will support debt and strategic investment financing.”