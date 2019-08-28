GE Steam Power to supply steam-powered turbine and related equipment to Orlen’s Plock refinery plant in Poland

Image: GE to supply steam-powered unit for Orlen’s Polish refinery. Photo: Courtesy of LEEROY Agency/Pixabay.

GE Steam Power, a unit of GE Power, has been selected by Polish oil and gas giant Orlen, to provide full lifecycle power generation package for its Elektrociepłownia Płock (Plock) refinery plant in Poland.

As part of the contract, GE Steam Power will supply a new steam turbine generator set, Predix Asset Performance Management (APM) software and Industrial Managed Services, along with a 10-year Multi-Year Agreement (MYA).

The mix of industrial hardware, software and service expertise is expected to help Orlen increase its reliability and efficiency of the plant.

Considered to be one of the largest industrial unit of its kind in Poland, the Płock refinery plant will now be modernised to continue providing stable and reliable electricity and heat supply for its own production as well as the companies that operate in its vicinity and the city of Plock for years to come.

PKN Orlen Power Engineering Executive Director Jarosław Dybowski said: “Consistent development of the energy area, assuming the use of an efficient cogeneration process, i.e. a process with the highest energy efficiency in heat and electricity generation, is one of our strategic directions.

“Thanks to new investments and development of the existing infrastructure, we are constantly strengthening our position on the electricity market, thus affecting the safety of our installations, but also Poland’s energy security.”

The new steam turbine generate will replace the existing equipment at Plock Unit 1, which has been operating for the past 50 years. Under the turnkey contract, GE Steam Power will integrate the new steam turbine generator set and its auxiliaries into the existing turbine island. Unit 1’s output will increase from 55MW to 65MW along with increasing the efficiency by 10%.

GE will also provide 10-year services under the agreement

Following the start of operations at the unit, GE Steam Power and Fieldcore, a GE company, will offer ongoing inspection and maintenance support under the 10-year MYA, which includes planned and unplanned maintenance.

GE’s Predix APM cloud-based software will connect the unit to a remote monitoring and diagnostic centre for improved reliability and availability. The APM is claimed to offer real-time visibility into the health of assets, will predict and diagnose issues before they occur with the help of predictive analytics.

GE Power Poland president Slawomir Zygowski said: “Power supply for an industrial plant is of paramount importance for our customers. We understand the need for a trusted partner who will be available at every step of the journey, from the first engineering drawing to day-to-day operations.

“Our extensive experience in industrial plants, spanning over 100 years, and our unique set of offerings combining hardware and software, enable us to support one of the largest refinery plants in Europe.”