GE’s 9HA.02 gas turbine, to be supplied to a state-owned electricity utility in China. (Credit: General Electric.)

General Electric (GE) has received an order from Guangdong Energy Group, a Chinese state-owned power utility, to supply turbines for a 2.4GW combined cycle power plant in Guangdong province, in the Greater Bay Area in China.

Under the contract, the company will deliver three 9HA.02 gas turbines to the Dongguan Ningzhou power plant.

Once operational, the combined cycle power plant will generate enough electricity to power at least four million homes in the Guangdong province.

The plant is expected to contribute to China’s goals to transition from coal to natural gas.

The Chinese government has committed to transition from coal to gas and has implemented a policy to reduce the share of coal to less than 58% of the energy mix.

GE to work with Harbin Electric for the project

For the project, GE is working with its local partner Harbin Electric, which will supply steam turbine, generator and balance-of-plant equipment for Ningzhou power plant.

The Dongguan Ningzhou power plant is expected to begin operations in 2022.

Harbin Electric general manager Wu Weizhang said: “We are pleased to collaborate with GE in providing leading gas power generation technologies to the expected largest gas power plant in mainland China.

“Harbin Electric Corporation and GE will jointly focus on HA class gas turbine’s localization, aiming to deliver efficient and reliable support for China gas power plants, whether in project’s preparation or power plant’s operation and services.”

