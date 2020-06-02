The contract provides for gas supplies to Greece in the period from 2020 to 2030

Gazprom Export signs long-term contract for gas supplies to Greece signed with Mytilineos. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Gazprom Export, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gazprom, and Greece’s Mytilineos S.A. entered into a long-term contract for natural gas supplies. The document was signed by Elena Burmistrova, Deputy Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee and Director General of Gazprom Export, and Evangelos Mytilineos, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of Mytilineos S.A.

The contract provides for gas supplies to Greece in the period from 2020 to 2030.

“The cooperation between Gazprom Export and Mytilineos is proof of the demand for Russian gas in the Greek market, and it will help further strengthen the interaction between our countries in the energy sector,” said Elena Burmistrova.

“This long-term contract will enhance the competitiveness of Mytilineos in the region’s gas market and will make a substantial contribution to maximizing the efficiency of our industrial and power assets,” said Evangelos Mytilineos.

Source: Company Press Release