Image: GATE to offer ready-for-startup services for the King's Quay development. Photo courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

GATE Energy has secured a contract from Murphy Oil to provide facility commissioning for the Murphy Exploration & Production Company USA’s recently announced King’s Quay development.

GATE Energy is engaged in providing scalable, fit-for-purpose services for the energy sector including engineering, commissioning, and specialty field services.

Under the award, GATE is expected to provide the commissioning planning, onshore commissioning execution, and offshore commissioning / ready-for-startup services for the project.

The King’s Quay development is an 80,000 barrels per day (bpd) facility anchored by the Khaleesi/Mormont and Samurai developments and the first oil is planned for the first half of 2022.

It is one of the recently announced three additional projects to be taken up by Murphy Oil in the Gulf of Mexico.

GATE commissioning president Steven Guy said: “This project is evidence to GATE’s high-quality work and the ability to successfully deliver projects for our Clients.

“Our strength is complete alignment with our Clients’ vision in ensuring planned certainty of commissioning and startup. This project solidifies GATE’s stronghold in the global commissioning space and is testimony to our staff’s dedication to ‘make it work right the first time.”

In July 2018, the company was awarded a contract to provide commissioning for the Juniper Gas-To-Liquids (GTL) plant, a 1,100bpd facility in Westlake, Louisiana, US.

The scope of works under the award included commissioning planning and execution for both Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the project.

GTL plant was intended to launch Juniper Specialty Products as the first US manufacturer of fully refined Fischer-Tropsch waxes, offering their specialty products directly to North American wax customers.

The plant is designed to convert natural gas into ultra-high quality, pure paraffinic waxes used in a wide range of applications in adhesives, coatings, construction materials and consumer goods.

In addition, the plant would produce zero-sulfur light and middle distillates for use in the US transportation and chemicals industries.