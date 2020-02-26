The transmission assets included in the sale comprise the Galloper offshore substation, two subsea export cables, and the Galloper onshore substation

Galloper offloads its transmission assets to Diamond Transmission Partners (DTP). (Credit: Galloper Wind Farm).

The owners of the UK-based Galloper offshore wind farm have entered into a deal for the sale of the project’s transmission assets to Diamond Transmission Partners (DTP).

The transmission assets to be acquired by DTP include the Galloper offshore substation, two subsea export cables, and the Galloper onshore substation.

The sale is executed in accordance with the Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime.

In November 2018, DTP was chosen by Ofgem as the preferred bidder following a competitive tender for the transmission license for the Galloper wind farm.

Galloper general manager Guy Middleton said: “The offshore transmission regulatory regime is competitive and allows generators to be partnered with the most efficient companies in the market.

“I’m delighted to have concluded the deal with DTP, one of the market leaders in OFTO operations, and look forward to our positive relationship continuing into operations.”

Details of the Galloper offshore wind farm

Located 27km off the coast of Suffolk, the 353MW wind farm project can generate enough clean electricity from its 56 turbines to power over 380,000 UK homes.

The estimated cost of the project is approximately £1.5bn, which created 700 jobs during the construction phase.

The offshore wind farm is owned by innogy (25%), Siemens Financial Services (25%), Sumitomo (12.5%) and ESB (12.5%) and a consortium managed by Green Investment Group and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (25%).

Innogy has carried out the development and construction of the Galloper wind farm and operates the wind farm on behalf of the project partners.

In November 2018, construction commenced on operations & maintenance (O&M) base for the offshore wind farm.

The Galloper O&M Base includes a 24/7 control room to monitor and manage all wind farm activity.