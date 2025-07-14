G Mining Ventures achieves nameplate capacity at Tocantinzinho Gold Mine. (Credit: Alf Manciagli/Shutterstock)

G Mining Ventures stated that the processing plant at its Tocantinzinho Gold Mine (TZ) in Pará, Brazil has achieved its nameplate capacity of 12,890 tonnes per day over a continuous 30-day period.

This operational announcement was made as part of the company’s second-quarter 2025 production report, which also detailed gold production of 42,587 ounces during this timeframe.

In the second quarter of 2025, the mine saw a 20% increase in gold production compared to the first quarter, alongside improved recovery rates of 90.3%, up from 87.7% previously.

The average mining rate grew to approximately 47,900 tonnes per day, marking an 18% increase from Q1 figures. Plant throughput reached an average of 11,100 tonnes per day, representing 86% of its nameplate capacity.

According to G Mining Ventures, challenges emerged during the ramp-up phase due to premature wear on poly-met liners in the semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mill, leading to unscheduled downtimes for replacements and impacting plant availability.

In response, G Mining Ventures installed a steel liner system in April, effectively resolving these issues and eliminating unexpected stoppages.

Post-installation, the mill met operational expectations with an average throughput of 96% of nameplate capacity in May and June, peaking at 103% in May, said the miner. Advanced control systems installed on the SAG mill and flotation circuit further contributed to improved performance metrics.

G Mining Ventures said that operational efficiency improved throughout Q2 despite initial delays caused by heavy rainfall earlier in the year. New mining equipment delivered to Brazil is set for assembly and commissioning in Q3, expected to boost production levels in the year’s second half.

The investment will be accounted by the company as sustaining capital in Q2 financial reports.

G Mining Ventures president and CEO Louis-Pierre Gignac said: “The team at TZ has delivered an impressive Q2 following the SAG mill liner challenges earlier this year, leading to a successful ramp up to nameplate throughput.

“Since implementing the new liner, the mill has operated with excellent stability, higher throughput, and robust gold recoveries. These results demonstrate our technical capabilities and disciplined execution, keeping us firmly on track to achieve our 2025 production targets.”

For the current year, G Mining Ventures anticipates annual gold production at Tocantinzinho will range between 175,000 and 200,000 ounces. Production is expected to be split with 44% occurring in the first half and 56% in the second half of the year.

The second-quarter output constituted 23% of the midpoint of annual guidance.

First-half gold production totalled 78,165 ounces or 42% of annual guidance midpoint, slightly below the planned 44%.

The company said that it is also focusing on future initiatives such as obtaining a final environmental permit for Oko West in early Q3 and making financing and construction decisions for Oko West in H2 2025. Exploration activities are planned across Tocantinzinho mine, Oko West, and Gurupi.

The Tocantinzinho Gold Mine was declared commercially operational in September 2024 and is engineered for a mine life extending over 10.5 years with projected annual output ranging between 174,700 and 196,200 ounces during its initial five years.