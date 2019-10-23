The agreement with UST21 will facilitate collaboration on marine projects in South Korean waters

Fugro enters the South Korean offshore wind farm market. Photo: courtesy of doskey12 from Pixabay.

Fugro has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Underwater Survey Technology 21 (UST21) in a move that opens up the South Korean offshore wind farm market.

Growing demand for alternative energy sources has led South Korea to explore its potential for wind energy, and Fugro’s global experience on over 100 offshore wind farm projects will be key to realising South Korea’s offshore wind farm ambitions.

The agreement with UST21 will facilitate collaboration on marine projects in South Korean waters, whereby Fugro will expand UST21’s local hydrography capacity to provide site characterisation services, including geotechnical, geophysical and offshore metocean solutions. In return, UST21’s local hydrographic expertise will provide logistical and operational support to Fugro’s offshore metocean projects. For example, in conjunction with UST21, Fugro will shortly deploy several Seawatch Wind LiDAR buoys offshore South Korea to perform vital wind resource assessments.

“We are extremely pleased to announce the signing of this MOU with UST21, with whom Fugro has great synergy. By combining Fugro’s offshore site characterisation expertise with UST21’s hydrographic capabilities in South Korea, we are now well positioned to capitalise on the growing South Korean wind farm market,” explains Jerry Paisley, Fugro’s Regional Director for Marine Site Characterisation in Asia-Pacific.

Source: Company Press Release