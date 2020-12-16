The 2-year contract involves Fugro’s Starfix precise positioning solution to help ensure safe and efficient transit, anchoring and drilling activities for the programme’s semi-submersible rig and support vessels

Fugro in the Caribbean has received a contract award from PETRONAS Suriname E&P B.V. (PSEPBV), a subsidiary of PETRONAS, for the provision of positioning services for an exploration programme in Block 52, off the coast of the capital Paramaribo in the Guyana-Suriname Basin.

PETRONAS is a global energy and solutions partner and ranks amongst the largest corporations in Fortune Global 500.

The 2-year contract involves Fugro’s Starfix precise positioning solution to help ensure safe and efficient transit, anchoring and drilling activities for the programme’s semi-submersible rig and support vessels. Work on the contract has already begun and executing these services in a restrictive Covid-19 environment has so far posed multiple operational challenges for Fugro. As an example, both Suriname and Trinidad and Tobago’s international borders were closed ahead of the programme’s first rig move in October 2020 but Fugro’s local staff worked with regulators to overcome these hurdles and deliver the surface and subsurface positioning services that PSEPBV needed to safely and accurately position the rig onsite.

Brian Hottman, Director of Fugro’s Caribbean and Pacific South America Operations, said: “Our 40 years of Geo-data knowledge and expertise in the Caribbean and Pacific South American region includes more than 15 years of operational experience in Suriname and 20 years in Trinidad and Tobago. We are pleased to support PSEPBV in their operations through this landmark programme and will continue to work diligently for them, as we have for our other clients in the region, to ensure careful progress on critical energy and infrastructure goals during these challenging times.”

Source: Company Press Release