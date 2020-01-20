The first liquid from Train 2 of the Freeport LNG project was produced in December 2019 followed by the shipping of the first commissioning cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG)

The Freeport LNG project on Quintana Island in Freeport, Texas. (Credit: Freeport LNG Development, L.P.)

Freeport LNG Development has started commercial operations from the second train of its Freeport LNG project on Quintana Island, near Freeport, Texas.

The milestone was achieved by the company with the start of gas deliveries from BP under a 20-year tolling agreement for 4.4 million tons per annum (mtpa), which was signed in 2013.

The first liquid from Train 2 of the LNG project was produced in December 2019 followed by the shipping of the first commissioning cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG). The first train also began commercial production in December 2019, which was after the commencement of the tolling agreements with Osaka Gas and JERA.

Freeport LNG Development founder, chairman and CEO Michael Smith said: “We are thrilled to now be providing service to BP, in addition to Osaka Gas, and JERA.

“We are also especially pleased with the performance of our electric motor drive liquefaction units. Freeport’s electric drive motors not only reduce emissions by over 90% relative to other plants which use combustion turbines, they should also require less maintenance with less downtime.”

Freeport LNG Development said that construction on the third liquefaction train of the LNG export project is almost over. The LNG producer said that gas has been introduced into the pre-treatment facilities of Train 3.

The company is expecting an approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to enable gas to be brought to the liquefaction facility in February 2020. Freeport LNG Development said that the third train continues to be on track to begin commercial operations in May 2020.

A consortium of McDermott, Chiyoda International, and Zachry Group have been engaged in carrying out the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), and also commissioning and initial operations for the first three trains of the Freeport LNG project.

Freeport LNG project will have a fourth liquefaction train

Recently, Freeport LNG Development secured loan of up to $1.025bn from Westbourne Capital to develop a fourth liquefaction train for the LNG export facility. The fourth LNG train will expand the production capacity of the LNG export capacity to more than 20mtpa.

KBR holds the contract for executing the engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning and startup of the fourth train.