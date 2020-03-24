The jack-up vessel Brave Tern will be responsible for the transportation and installation of the 62 MHI Vestas Offshore V174-9.5MW wind turbines

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier secures contract for CFXD offshore wind farms. (Credit: Fred. Olsen Windcarrier.)

Fred Olsen Windcarrier has secured contract from CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering to transport and install wind turbines for the 600MW Changfang and Xidao (CFXD) offshore wind projects in Taiwan.

The jack-up vessel Brave Tern will be responsible for the transportation and installation of the 62 MHI Vestas Offshore V174-9.5MW wind turbines.

The work on the project will commence after completing the installations on the Yunlin offshore wind farm.

CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering said: “As both experienced contractors within the industry, Fred.

“Olsen Windcarrier and CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) will share and combine their extensive knowledge base and experience to deliver a ´state of the art’ performance to Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and to the Taiwanese offshore wind industry.

“The experience and driving position of CDWE in the Taiwanese Marine Engineering industry shall complement the professionalism of Fred.

“Olsen Windcarrier and conduct the Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms to a successful completion.”

The project expected to begin operations in the first quarter of 2024

The firm said that the work on the project is divided into two phases across 2022 and 2023.

Located 11-25km west of Taiwan, the CFXD project is owned and developed by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

Under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA), the power generated by CFXD project will be sold to Taiwan Power Company.

The construction on the wind farm is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2021 while the engineering and pre-construction works on the project had already began in 2019.

The wind farms are expected to commence commercial operations in the first quarter of 2024.

CIP Changfang and Xidao offshore wind farms CEO Jesper Holst said: ”Olsen Windcarrier vessel has fulfilled the Taiwanese government’s turbine installation localisation requirements.

“Having CDWE as Changfang and Xidao Project’s turbine T&I contractor with Fred. Olsen Windcarrier supplying the vessel adds substantial experience into our construction operations.”