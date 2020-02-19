With more than 250 units and 330 employees, the company operates the largest privately-owned fleet in the Fort McMurray region

Fort McKay Group of Companies continues to expand with acquisition of Birch Mountain Enterprises. (Credit: Pixabay/Shutterbug75)

The Fort McKay Group of Companies (FMGOC) is pleased to announce it has become a majority owner of Birch Mountain Enterprises. This new partnership positions the Fort McKay Group of Companies as a “Tier One” supplier in oilfield construction and services.

Birch Mountain Enterprises is Northern Alberta’s leader in fluid handling services. With more than 250 units and 330 employees, the company operates the largest privately-owned fleet in the Fort McMurray region.

“This is an important step in the growth of the Fort McKay Group of Companies,” said Sami Saad, CEO. “With our new agreement with Birch Mountain Enterprises, we will offer expanded services in the oil and gas industry, become more competitive and offer increased benefits to our clients and the community.”

The company will continue to operate as Birch Mountain Enterprises Limited Partnership, effective March 1, 2020.

“We are working to ensure this is a seamless transition,” added Saad. “There will be no changes to operations, and we look forward to continuing to provide quality services to our existing clients while attracting new business opportunities with our expanded capacity.”

Fully owned by the Fort McKay First Nation Band, FMGOC began in 1986 with six employees and a single janitorial contract. Since then, the group has aggressively taken advantage of its close proximity to the oil sands to establish a selection of innovative companies that provide both revenue and opportunity to their local community. With a strong commitment and priority focus on quality, cost, and safety, FMGOC has grown into a multi-million-dollar oilfield construction and services company, with approximately 1450 employees and offices located in Edmonton and the Fort McKay Industrial Park. Profits made by Fort McKay Group of Companies go back into the community of Fort McKay to support community centres such as the Heath Care Centre, Youth Centre, Radio Station, and the brand new, state of the art Riverside/Sonisipihk/Des k’e gah Care Facility.

