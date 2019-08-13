The Prelude FLNG facility is expected to produce 3.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, 1.3mtpa of condensate and 0.4mtpa of LPG

Image: The Prelude FLNG facility. Photo: courtesy of Shell.

Flowserve, a US-based flow control products and services provider, has signed a five-year contract with Shell Australia to provide general maintenance services for its Prelude Floating Liquified Natural Gas (FLNG) facility.

Under the contract, Flowserve is expected to support Prelude from its recently renovated Quick Response Center (QRC) in Darwin, the capital of Australia’s Northern Territory. Following its opening in 2013, Darwin QRC has primarily serviced flow control valves and seals.

Flowserve president and chief executive officer Scott Rowe said: “Flowserve values the successful projects and relationships we have developed with Shell through the years. We look forward to helping maximize the uptime and productivity of the Prelude facility with highly responsive maintenance and repair services.”

The company’s QRCs are dedicated maintenance, repair and manufacturing workshop facilities. It is planning to expand its capabilities to include maintenance and repair services for centrifugal pumps, positive displacement pumps, heat exchangers, fans and blowers, hydraulic power units, and other related equipment.

The contract will create new positions in the Darwin QRC, which supports Flowserve’s commitment to contracting with local businesses and workers.

Prelude FLNG facility produces natural gas from field offshore Western Australia

The Prelude FLNG facility is an offshore development, producing natural gas from a remote field approximately 475km north-northeast of the coastal town of Broome in Western Australia.

The Prelude FLNG facility is expected to produce 3.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, 1.3mtpa of condensate and 0.4mtpa of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

The facility is operated by Shell in a joint venture with INPEX (17.5%), Korea Gas Corporation (KOGAS) (10%), and the Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) (5%).

Flowserve aftermarket services & solutions division president Sanjay Chowbey said: “This agreement with Shell Australia will enable us to increase our employment of local and indigenous people, including skills training that can lead to opportunities for permanent employment.”