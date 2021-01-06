FlexGen is a leading energy storage technology company that leverages advanced energy management software and power electronics

FlexGen and CATL team up to deliver 200MWh in Texas. (Credit: FlexGen.)

FlexGen, a leading energy storage technology solutions and services provider, announced it has teamed with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL), a global leader in the development and manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries for new energy vehicles and energy storage systems, to install two 110MWh stand-alone battery storage projects in Texas’ Hill Country. When deployed, the two energy storage systems will serve as dispatchable assets for a leading independent power producer.

“We are pleased to expand our relationship with CATL on the installation of these two 110 MWh battery storage projects,” says Alan Grosse, FlexGen COO. “CATL’s technical and commercial teams have been good partners, and we look forward to working together to serve more Texans and their families.”

“FlexGen continues its leadership in the Texas energy storage market with its integration services and HybridOS energy management system,” says Tiger Li, head of America and Europe energy storage system business at CATL. “CATL is delighted to work with FlexGen again on these record setting projects with Outdoor Liquid Cooling rack which is a convenient ESS solution for integrators and investors.”

To date, FlexGen’s HybridOS energy management system platform controls more than 260 MW and 171MWh of energy storage projects in commercial operation, with more than 202,000 hours of run time.

Source: Company Press Release