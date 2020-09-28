The 1,800km-long project is a two-way transmission line that can deliver large amounts of renewable energy to the high consumption centers

The transmission line connects Raigarh in Central India to Pugalur in the southern state of Tamil Nadu. (Credit: Sebastián Faune from Pixabay)

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India has announced the energisation of the first phase of 6GW Raigarh-Pugalur transmission link in India.

The company is executing the transmission project in a consortium with state-owned engineering firm Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL).

The project is an 800kV ultra-high voltage direct current (UHVDC) transmission link that connects Raigarh in Central India to Pugalur in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Hitachi ABB Power Grids India managing director N Venu said: “This is a proud moment for us. We have been involved in this project since 2016. With the completion of the first phase of the 6,000 MW +/-800 kV UHVDC project, braving difficulties posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, we will enable clean and reliable power for millions of people in the country.

“We are strongly committed to supporting the Government’s mission to bring 24/7 reliable power to all.”

In 2016, Power Grid Corporation of India had awarded the contract for the transmission link to Hitachi ABB Power Grids and BHEL consortium.

Under the contract, the consortium will be responsible for design, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning of complete UHVDC converter terminal stations for the project.

In addition, the contract also covers major equipment supplies including 800 kV converter transformers, converter valves, cooling systems and control and protection technology.

Raigarh-Pugalur transmission link to meet electricity needs of over 80 million people in India

The 1,800km-long project is a two-way transmission line that will have the capacity to meet the electricity needs of over 80 million people in India.

The Raigarh-Pugalur transmission link is also expected to India on the journey towards increasing amounts of renewable power.

It is designed to deliver large amounts of renewable energy to the high consumption centers.

The Raigarh-Pugalur link will support electricity demand in the South, when wind strength is low, while transmitting clean energy to the North, in case of excess wind power.