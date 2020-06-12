The Company has contracted Pleson Geoscience to complete surface field exploration work on the Property

First Energy Metals commences exploration work at Scramble Mine gold property in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. (Credit: Steve Bidmead from Pixabay)

First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) (“First Energy” or the “Company) is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration work at its recently acquired Scramble Mine gold property located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The Company has contracted Pleson Geoscience to complete surface field exploration work on the Property. The work includes prospecting to locate historical mineralization areas, carry out channel and grab surface sampling, mapping historical gold mineralization veins and structures, and developing a detailed Phase 2 exploration work plan. Initial field observations confirmed the location of historical underground workings, mineralized quartz veins, and confirmed the host-rock shear zone to extend beyond 850 meters in strike length.

The Company is also pleased to announce that a permitting application for trenching, bulk sampling and diamond drilling is being prepared and will be filed with Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines after completion of the current exploration work. Subject to permitting, the Company intends to take several bulk samples from the historical Scramble mine to understand the deposit mineralogy and to carry out metallurgical test work. The metallurgical test work will involve determining availability of free gold from a concentrate as well as requirements for further processing methods such as floatation, amalgamation, and cyanidation to improve recoveries of gold from other metals in the concentrate.

Source: Company Press Release