Sayona on-track to become the only producer of lithium concentrate in Québec, with plans to move downstream into lithium carbonate/hydroxide production amid accelerating demand

Final permit awarded for restart of NAL. (Credit: Zac Edmonds on Unsplash)

Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA; OTCQB:SYAXF) has effectively de‐risked its North American Lithium (operation) in Québec, Canada, with the award of the final permit for NAL’s restart ahead of the planned recommencement of production in the first quarter of 2023.

The completion of the permitting process follows an extensive process by Sayona Québec, with the aim of ensuring the successful restart of NAL’s lithium mine and concentrator in compliance with all necessary environmental regulations and obligations.

The latest regulatory approval is among more than 130 permits to resume mining operations obtained from provincial and federal government authorities, including the Ministère de l’Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP), the Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts (MRNF) and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO).

Sayona has significantly upgraded the equipment and facilities of the NAL complex to ensure the successful optimisation of production, while respecting the highest environmental standards. As of the end of October 2022, procurement was 98% completed, with construction activities ramping up and mining contractors on‐

site.

“Since acquiring the NAL complex in August 2021 in conjunction with Piedmont Lithium (SYA 75%; Piedmont 25%), our team has been working hard to quickly restart operations to establish ourselves as a leader in lithium production, while maintaining a small environmental footprint and exemplary community engagement. Global demand for lithium is increasing weekly and it is essential that NAL go into production

to help satisfy this demand,” said Sayona Québec CEO Guy Laliberté.

Source: Company Press Release