Once fully commissioned in 2023, the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park is expected to provide 2.268 billion kWh of power per annum

Phase 5 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. (Credit: PRNewswire/Shanghai Electric)

Chinese electrical equipment company Shanghai Electric has completed Phase B of the 900MW fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

The 5,000MW photovoltaic (PV) solar plant was executed in several stages, and entails AED2.06bn ($560m) of investments, according to Renewables Now.

Once fully commissioned in 2023, the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park is expected to provide 2.268 billion kWh of power per annum.

It is adequate to serve more than 240,000 homes, eliminating 1.1 million tonnes (MT) of annual carbon emissions, said Shanghai Electric.

The first phase (Phase A) of the project was connected to the grid last year. Development of Phase C is currently underway, which is expected to complete in 2023.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum solar park Phase V project manager Meng Chuanmin said: “The construction process of the fifth phase of MBR Solar Park is marked by a series of challenges, culminating in the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic that severely disrupted global supply chains.

“The team overcame the difficulties and ensured the procurement and delivery of the raw materials for the project were timely implemented to avoid any delay to the overall progress.”

ACWA Power, the owner, developer and operator of the fifth phase of the solar park appointed Shanghai Electric as the EPC contractor for the project, in 2020.

In July 2020, the company started construction at the project in three Phases, including Phases A, B and C, with a total installed capacity of 1,050MW.

Shanghai Electric said that it has employed an international team of more than 2,500 workers for the project during the peak construction.

In addition, the project has created more than 4,000 direct and 10,000 indirect employment opportunities, promoting local employment and economic development.

Shanghai Electric was also involved in the construction of the 950MW fourth phase of the Solar Park, which included a 700MW concentrated solar power (CSP) plant and a 250MW photovoltaic (PV) plant.

A CSP plant can store the thermal energy during the daytime, and use it for generating electricity later at night, enabling a stable and reliable energy supply around the clock.