The Transition Pieces of Hornsea Two being fabricated by Bladt Industries. (Credit: FairWind.)

FairWind, an offshore and onshore wind solutions provider, has been selected by Bladt Industries to install electricals on 135 transition pieces heading for Hornsea Two offshore wind farm in the UK.

Under the contract, Fairwind’s scope of work comprises full electrical installation including light study design of cable support system and the installation of all components covering free issued items from the end-client.

The transition pieces will be fabricated by Bladt Industries at its facility in Aalborg, Denmark.

Located 89km off the Yorkshire coast in the North Sea, the Hornsea Two offshore wind farm will generate about 1.4GW of clean energy and will power over 1.3 million UK households.

It will sit next to Hornsea One which is currently under construction.

Powered by 165 Siemens Gamesa’s 8MW turbines, the wind farm will occupy about 462km² of area. It expected to be fully operational in 2022 and is owned by Danish energy giant Ørsted.

For Fairwind, the project follows and builds on the completion of the electrical installation of 59 transition pieces for Borssele 1+2 wind farm.

The project scope included full electrical installation – including mounting circuit breakers, lights, cabling, filling high voltage switchgear with liquid air, and all other electrical components.

Fairwind stated: “While building up our electrical and HV business and skillset during these projects, FairWind has simultaneously taken a leading role in expanding the pool of skilled electrical experts in the wind industry.

“We did this by hiring-in high voltage trainees to gain experience on these projects, as well as upgrading several technicians from the 33KV to 66KV high voltage certification standard.”