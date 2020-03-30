a 752MW wind farm being constructed in the southern part of the Dutch sea

FairWind completes first large-scale electrical & high voltage project. (Credit: FairWind.)

Wind industry solutions provider FairWind has completed their largest electrical and high voltage project in company history, completing 59 transition pieces (TP’s) for client Bladt.

The TP segments were assembled in Aalborg harbour in Denmark, to be installed at Borssele 1+2, a 752MW wind farm being constructed in the southern part of the Dutch sea towards the Belgian border.

The project was notable for several reasons:

• This was the first project were FairWind had to prepare Transition Pieces (TP’s)

• This was our first contract with Bladt Industries

• This was the largest electrical/high voltage project FairWind had ever conducted.

The project scope included full electrical installation – including mounting circuit breakers, lights, cabling, filling high voltage switchgear with liquid air, and all other electrical components.

Currently FairWind is planning to continue such operations with another project for Bladt, this time preparing 135 Transition Pieces in Aalborg to be used at the Hornsea 02 offshore wind farm in the United Kingdom.

While electrical and high voltage is the newest operational unit in FairWind (currently working within the Offshore business unit framework), it is the result of years of industry experience in understanding the requirements for safety and quality when working with electrical installation.

FairWind offers electrical engineer sparring, installation, and commissioning for both onshore and offshore solutions.

