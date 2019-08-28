A reseller agreement has been signed with I-ON Communications to deliver BlackRidge's portfolio of enhanced cybersecurity solutions

Image: BlackRidge Technology has signed with I-ON Communications to deliver BlackRidge's portfolio of enhanced cybersecurity solutions. Photo courtesy of fancycrave1 from Pixabay.

BlackRidge Technology International, a leading provider of next-generation cyber defense solutions, has signed a reseller agreement with I-ON Communications Co. Ltd. to deliver BlackRidge’s portfolio of enhanced cybersecurity solutions, including its recently released TAC Identity Device, through its I-ON Energy Management network and expand its presence in Korea and other markets where I-ON is engaged with electricity companies.

“BlackRidge’s approach to zero-trust through network layer security is a solution the electricity market has been desperately looking for,” said Jae Cheol (“James”) Oh, chairman and CEO of I-ON Communications.

“Our partnership with I-ON is a significant milestone for BlackRidge’s international expansion and in particular enhancing security in the industrial IoT market segment,” said Bill Joll, head of worldwide sales at BlackRidge Technology.

“Operating at the network transport layer, BlackRidge’s products, including the TAC Identity Device, can be integrated into legacy, virtual and cloud environments to bridge gaps between brownfield OT infrastructure and latest-generation IT systems by authenticating identity at the edge node to enable greater trust, security and micro-segmentation of networks,” added Rolf Lumpe, vice president business development at BlackRidge Technology.

Source: Company Press Release