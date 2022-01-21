The Gulf Coast manufacturing facility consists of a 1.8 million metric tonne per year ethane steam cracker and two polyethylene units

ExxonMobil and Sabic each own 50% stake in the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures. (Credit: SABIC)

Energy company ExxonMobil and chemicals firm Sabic have commenced operations at their Gulf Coast Growth Ventures’ petrochemical manufacturing facility in San Patricio County, Texas, US.

Gulf Coast Growth Ventures is a joint venture established by both companies for the construction of a plastics manufacturing facility in San Patricio County.

ExxonMobil and Sabic each own 50% stake in the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures, while ExxonMobil is the site operator.

ExxonMobil Chemical president Karen McKee said: “We built this state-of-the-art chemical plant ahead of schedule and below budget, by leveraging our global projects expertise in execution planning and delivery, while keeping everyone safe and healthy.

“This is a remarkable achievement that positions us well to help meet growing global demand for performance products while providing meaningful investment in the U.S. Gulf Coast.”

The new facility will engage in the production of materials suitable for packaging, agricultural film, construction materials, clothing, and automotive coolants.

The Gulf Coast manufacturing facility consists of a 1.8 million metric tonne per year ethane steam cracker and two polyethylene units that can produce around 1.3 million metric tonnes per annum.

It also features a monoethylene glycol unit with a capacity of 1.1 million metric tonnes per annum.

Sabic petrochemicals executive vice president Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh said: “It was with a great deal of dedication that our teams were able to safely start up each element of the plant before the close of 2021.

“As we begin this next chapter for GCGV, we look forward to continuing our role as a good neighbor in the Coastal Bend.”

Construction on the facility was started in the third quarter of 2019. The facility now directly employs over 600 people, while created around 6,000 jobs during the construction period.