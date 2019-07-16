Expro is expected to provide an onshore project management team to support Pacific Drilling throughout the project planning and execution phases

Image: Expro has recently expanded its subsea intervention capabilities with the IRS system and a Riserless Well Intervention (RWI) system. Photo: Courtesy of Expro Group.

U-K based international oil and gas services company Expro has received a contract for the provision of an Intervention Riser System (IRS) for PETRONAS’s Chinguetti Field Phase II plug and abandonment (P&A) contract, offshore Mauritania.

Expro has won the contract valued at $20m from Pacific Santa Ana, a subsidiary of Pacific Drilling. The contract work is estimated to be carried out for 360 days.

Scope of Expro contract

Under the contract, the company would supply a range of services, including the subsea well access system, lubricator valve, surface flow head, umbilicals, topsides control equipment and installation and workover control system (IWOCS) package.

Expro is also expected to provide an onshore project management team to support Pacific Drilling throughout the project planning and execution phases, based in Expro’s office in Kuala Lumpur and then locally onshore in Mauritania.

Expro is supported by the Worldwide Oilfield Machine (WOM) with the provision of the subsea well access system and technical support team, and is using Pacific Drilling’s drillship, Pacific Santa Ana, to carry out the works under contract.

Expro subsea vice president Colin Mackenzie said: “Following the recent news that we have expanded our subsea intervention capabilities with two new well access solutions, we’re delighted to announce this significant contract award.

“This contract allows Expro to continue to expand our service offering to clients, and provide well access through our existing landing string technology, or now through-riser or riserless systems. We welcome the opportunity to support Pacific Drilling by providing our technology and services, which will enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of the field P&A process from their high specification drillship.”

Expro said that the IRS safely establishes and maintains well access throughout riser to surface operations, and replicates the functionality of the blow-out preventer. The company has recently expanded its subsea intervention capabilities with IRS system and a Riserless Well Intervention (RWI) system.

The new equipment is expected to provide a through-water integrated solution for operating cost-effective intervention and abandonment operations on all types of subsea wells.